Jump aboard the 'SoulTrain' with Mr Cornelius and Soul Train Show

Lovers of Soul and Motown, Get ready to step back in time and groove to the sounds of Motown and 80s Soul with the electrifying show, "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train."

We return to the stage at the Centenary Theatre, Berkhamsted on November 16th. with this captivating production pays tribute to the legendary Don Cornelius and his iconic TV show "Soul Train," bringing the magic of that era to life on stage.

In association with Mighty Live Productions, featuring a live band, incredible singers, and talented dancers, "Mr Cornelius & Soul Train" promises an unforgettable night of soulful entertainment. From the moment the music starts, audiences will be transported to the golden era of soul music, singing and dancing along to timeless hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "My Girl," "I Feel For You," and "Dancing In The Street."

"We wanted to pay homage to the incredible legacy of Don Cornelius and the impact he had on the music industry," said Nazarene Mighty. "With 'Mr Cornelius & Soul Train,' we aim to transport audiences back in time and give them a taste of the magic that made 'Soul Train' such an iconic show."

Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable night of soulful entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.mrcorneliussoultrain.uk