Join the University of Buckingham in partnership with the Centre of UN Studies for a look "Inside North Korea"

For over two decades, former European Parliamentarian, Glyn Ford has been leading efforts to engage with the secretive regime inside North Korea (DPRK). No one else has come closer to the Kim dynasty or travelled as widely in the country as he has done.

Elected Member of the European Parliament (MEP) 1984-2009, Glyn served as Deputy Leader of the European Parliament’s (EP) Socialist Group.

In the EP served on both the International Trade and Foreign Affairs Committees. During his time as an MEP, he was rapporteur for: the EU-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement; for implementation of the Scientific Partnership Agreement with the Republic of Korea; the EU participation in the KEDO Agreement; shadow on both the EU-Japan FTA and EU-China trade relations.

He was a member of the Delegation with the Japanese Diet (1984 - 2009) and the Korea Peninsula Delegation (2004-2009).

In Conversation with Glyn FordIn Conversation with Glyn Ford
There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

Registration is free and all are welcome.

Please register for your place at the following link:

In Conversation with Glyn Ford Tickets, Wed, Jan 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-conversation-with-glyn-ford-tickets-1095222412719?aff=oddtdtcreator

