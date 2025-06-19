Join the fun at Florence Fete - a day for the whole community

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity invites its local community to come together for the annual Florence Fete, at William Harding School, Aylesbury on Sunday 29th June from 12 noon to 4pm.

This vibrant event promises something for everyone, with a mix of family-friendly activities including traditional fete games, creative crafts, competitions, vintage car displays, inflatables, food and refreshment stalls, and a range of exciting performances. Visitors are invited to enjoy the magic of Colonel Custard, the giant bubble show, stilt walkers, princess performers, and the Crackle Wick Morris dancers and bell ringers. There will also be retail stalls, including the Charity’s own stalls selling books, children’s games and toys, and bric-a-brac.

Lyn Denham, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Charity, shared:

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this year’s Florence Fete at William Harding School. The school community has already shown such generous support—holding a Florence-themed non-uniform day, donating chocolate for the fete tombola, and welcoming our mascot, Florrie Bear, for a special school assembly.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity assembly at William Harding School.

“As the school located closest to the Hospice, it feels especially meaningful to celebrate the day here, and we’re excited to welcome many of the pupils, families and staff to join in the fun.”

Florence Fete is more than just a fun day out and is the opportunity for the community to show its support for a vital local cause. All profits will be used to commission the best hospice care for everyone who needs it in Buckinghamshire and its borders.

The Charity is also keen to build new partnerships with other local schools, inviting them to explore how they can work together to raise awareness and support for hospice care in our community.

For more information about the event or to get involved, contact the Fundraising Team at [email protected], call 01296 429975, or visit fnhospice.org.uk/event/florence-fete.

Florence Fete 2024

Entry fee tickets are £1 for adults and children are free. William Harding School address is Hazlehurst Drive, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP21 9TJ

Limited parking is available on site. Additional parking can be found in nearby residential areas. Car sharing, using public transport or walking is encouraged. There is a dedicated parking area for Blue Badge holders near the entrance, although this is limited. Email [email protected] to reserve a space.