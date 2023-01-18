Join fun run across Aylesbury Vale countryside then stay and watch some cricket
This is the first time the Long Marston club has held its 10K race during the cricket season
Long Marston Cricket Club has announced details of its annual fun run, to be held on Sunday, May 14.
This is the first time the 10km event is being held during the cricket season, and the club hopes good weather will attract runners of all abilities to come along – then stay and watch some cricket.
The run starts at 10am, with free car parking. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female finishers will receive a trophy and there will be medals for all participants.
Tea, coffee and cakes will be available for a small donation and the bar will be open after the run for those requiring something stronger.
The race starts and finishes at Long Marston Cricket Club. The route is totally off road across beautiful countryside and fairly flat, and the club has again been given permission to run on private land.Entry can be made via this link.