Join a Tour of the Tree Treasures of the Royal Latin School
The final talk in the Royal Latin's Lillingstone Lecture Series for 2023/24 will be a walking tour of the trees in the grounds of the Royal Latin, taking place on the evening of Wednesday, 26th June.
Self-taught local dendrologist, Michael Hunt, will be leading a tour of the 'tree treasures' of the Royal Latin School in Buckingham for anyone interested in learning about some of the more unusual and exotic specimens found in the school grounds, starting at 6pm on Wednesday, 26th June. To find out more, or to book a place, click: here