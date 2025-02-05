It's World Pig Week! The perfect time to visit a Bucks attraction that celebrates the adorable animals

This week is World Pig Week, and Kew Little Pigs in Amersham says that's the perfect time to think about welcoming one into your home.

World Pig Week is an add-on event following Veganuary, and an opportunity to celebrate all things pig, something we are happy to support.

Kew Little Pigs has made an entire movement from knowing a pig is no different to a dog or cat, and while many people choose to make them part of their diet, they believe that pigs have so much more to give.

Pigs are loving and caring creatures that make perfect pets, they can go for a walk on the lead, are fast to house train, and even love to do tricks, such as sit, stay and twist!

A pampered pig at the Amersham attraction - Animal News Agency

Social media advisor Demi Moore welcomed miniature pig Mavis into her Ipswich home and has never looked back.

And the little pig has settled in living happily alongside African grey parrot Walter, tortoises Albert and Ernest and hairless cats Alfred and Mabel.

Demi, 31, is a committed vegan and says that she wanted to adopt Mavis so that the people who met her would see pigs in a different way. She said: "I have always wanted to adopt a micro pig, but then we went to Kew Little Pigs as a birthday day out for my friend and it went from wanting to feeling like I really needed one! "I've always given the animals old fashioned names, names that feel like they are cute but on the verge of funny too.

"I wanted to adopt her because when people meet her they will see a different side to pigs that they don't think about normally. They will see that pigs are no different to their dogs and cats, and maybe think about things a bit more." And Demi says that life with Mavis has really been a wonderful experience so far, with the little pig quickly learning the ropes.

She said: "She is so loving and affectionate and follows me wherever I go. She is very clever so it's important to give her lots of things to do, she has a paddling pool, bark pit, a little house with straw and also a dispensing treat ball to keep her entertained. "In the evenings she comes and sits with me on the sofa and she loves a belly rub, she fits right in and we really love her."

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Pigs are often overlooked but anyone who visits us here, and see pigs being treated as pigs should be, can see just what the nation is missing out on.

"This National Pig Week we are urging people to think whether they have space in their heart and home for an adorable miniature pig. We are on hand to offer you all the support you need with our pig keeping course. We guarantee you won't look back."

To find out more about miniature pig ownership email [email protected] or go to www.kewlittlepigs.com If you would like to visit the farm to find out what all the fuss is about you can take 20% off your pet and play session! Simply type in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you book!