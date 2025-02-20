International Women's Day at the Brushwood Suite (2023) Photography by Hayley Watkins Photography

Princes Risborough Town Council is proud to welcome residents, friends, and visitors to its third International Women’s Day event, taking place at the Brushwood Suite on Thursday, 06 March 2025.

Join Princes Risborough Town Council for an informal evening of celebration, inspiration, and connection. Guests will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of inspiring women as they discuss the theme of the 2025 International Women’s Day: ‘Accelerate Action.’ The conversation will cover topics such as resilience, imposter syndrome, and self-confidence. Confirmed speakers include:

Pam Cottman - Resilience Coach And Speaker Helping Schools, Organisations And Individuals To Cope With Change, Challenge, Self-Doubt And Stress.

Becs Gardner - Champion For Women In Business And Sport.

Kezia Luckett - Positive Psychologist, Best Selling Author, And Co-Creator Of Positive Impact Mapping®.

Naomi Riches MBE DL Hon DUniv (BNU) - Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator & Resilience Coach | Paralympian - London 2012 – Beijing 2008 | Guinness World Record Holder.

The event will run from 7:00 pm with the panel starting at 7:30 pm. Each speaker will present for 15-minutes and there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end. The Brushwood Suite’s dedicated licensed bar will be open between 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

This panel event is open to all and welcomes everyone. Seated tickets can be purchased in advance for £5.00 (including booking fee) via WeGotTickets: https://wegottickets.com/event/651395

All proceeds will be donated to a women's charity selected by the Events and Public Relations Committee of Princes Risborough Town Council.

Councillor Josephine Biss, Deputy Mayor of Princes Risborough Town Council, commented:

“Princes Risborough Town Council extends heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible women who attended and participated in our International Women's Day celebration in the past two years.

Your presence and contributions made the event a powerful reminder of women's strength, resilience, and achievements in our communities.

International Women's Day is more than just a celebration—it is a call to action for equality, empowerment, and progress. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for women's rights and the importance of uplifting and supporting one another. By coming together, we inspire change and pave the way for a more inclusive future.

Thank you for being part of this vital movement. We look forward to you joining us on Thursday, 6th March 2025.

Let's continue to champion gender equality, break barriers, and empower every woman to reach her full potential.”

For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.