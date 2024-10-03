International artist, Simon Boyd paintings from South America

Simon Boyd to Exhibit Oil Paintings at Historic John the Baptist Church, Little Missenden, Buckinghamshire. Simon Boyd will showcase his latest oil paintings at the historic John the Baptist Church from November 2nd to November 10th, 2024.

Having grown up in Little Missenden, Boyd expresses his excitement for this exhibition, stating, “I am thrilled to be exhibiting at the church that has so much personal history for me. The paintings on display are inspired by my travels in Argentina, particularly the breathtaking landscapes of La Pampa. I am especially excited to be collaborating with Bazzard Harris Fine Art again after our successful exhibition at St Mary’s Church, Ballinger, last year.” Rebecca Bazzard, co-founder of Bazzard Harris Fine Art, shared her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be organising this event with Simon Boyd. His paintings are fresh, vibrant, and totally uplifting to the spirit. The open view will be an exciting fusion of artwork and live music and we are particularly grateful to Father John for his generosity in allowing us to put on this event.”