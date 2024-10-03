International artist, Simon Boyd paintings from South America
The exhibition will take place alongside the church's stunning medieval wall paintings, which date back to the 12th century, creating a unique fusion of contemporary art and historical heritage.
Having grown up in Little Missenden, Boyd expresses his excitement for this exhibition, stating, “I am thrilled to be exhibiting at the church that has so much personal history for me. The paintings on display are inspired by my travels in Argentina, particularly the breathtaking landscapes of La Pampa. I am especially excited to be collaborating with Bazzard Harris Fine Art again after our successful exhibition at St Mary’s Church, Ballinger, last year.” Rebecca Bazzard, co-founder of Bazzard Harris Fine Art, shared her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be organising this event with Simon Boyd. His paintings are fresh, vibrant, and totally uplifting to the spirit. The open view will be an exciting fusion of artwork and live music and we are particularly grateful to Father John for his generosity in allowing us to put on this event.”
Born in London in 1978, Boyd spent his formative years in Buckinghamshire before studying Fine Art at Middlesex University. His work is exhibited and collected in the UK, USA, and Argentina.
