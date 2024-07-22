Hundreds of Village residents invited to take part in epic photo project this Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This July community meetings will take place in 3 ‘villages’ across Buckinghamshire, inviting local residents to be part of large-scale photographs. These meetings will be the start of our Village Stories strand, which aims to create new portraits of modern villages through photography and writing. Residents in Burnham, Brill and Fairford Leys (a village within Aylesbury) are invited to join in.

Photographer Camilla Greenwell and choreographer Theo Clinkard have devised this celebratory photo project inspired by the works of 16th-century Flemish artist, Pieter Bruegel the Elder. These famous and often humorous images are bustling with life and full of characters and incidents. They show people at work and leisure, individuals and groups, old and young. The project asks who lives in our villages now? And how can we capture the vibrant life of these communities? We are inviting 100+ local residents and those connected to these villages to take part in the project in each location. It will be simple and fun and take only a couple of hours, on one day in September. Participants will be given some easy ideas and tasks to create a gesture or action to capture the essence of the place they live in.

In addition to the photoshoots we are also offering writing workshops with authors, including Costa Novel Award winning novelist Claire Fuller.

If you, your family or group would like to take part in Village in one of the three locations across Bucks this Summer please use this link to sign up: buckinghamshireculture.org/village-stories/

Theo and Camilla on site in Burnham

Village Stories is just one strand of our multi-faceted STORIES programme in 2024. We are inviting residents across Bucks to take part in creative and cultural activities that explore what makes this county unique: its people, heritage, natural environment and histories. STORIES will grow and develop over the next years into a festival-like series of events and participation opportunities. From June to November 2024, we kick off with three pilot projects, stretching across the county from Buckingham in the north to the Chilterns in the South, with events in woodlands as well as village and town centres, from projects that see artists researching in local archives, to mass participation in local villages.

Alongside Village Stories, in 2024 we will deliver:

Archive Stories, which will see a new disabled artist collective led by poet Ellen Renton working with Arden Fitzroy, Guy Morris, Jess Starns and Noor-e-Sehar Ali, investigate the National Paralympic Heritage Trust archive and the National Disability Art Collection & Archive to inspire the creation of new artworks.

FiresideStories, which will bring three outdoor performances by circus and theatre artists Nikki & JD and Lost Dog Dance to local spaces and woodland settings, telling a story of monsters and what makes us afraid, in a family-friendly performances with real fire. In each location additional wrap-around events will make the evening special.

To find out more about the STORIES programme, visit our website: buckinghamshireculture.org/stories/

Theo Clinkard, Choreographer says: “I can’t wait to tell new stories with local folk who are up for the challenge of making a huge artwork together, one that captures both the physical fact of this place and this moment in time, but also the collective imagination of the people that live here”

Eckhard Thiemann, STORIES Creative Associate said: “Village is just such a brilliantly simple and creative idea: A rallying call to leave your home or work for a moment to congregate and create an action-filled snapshot of yourself, your community, your location and this moment in time. Let Buckinghamshire’s village life become as famous and loved as Breugel’s Flemish scenes from nearly 500 years ago.”

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture & Leisure said: “We are very pleased to be supporting the development of Buckinghamshire Culture’s STORIES project, we are excited to see what is produced and where it goes next! With so many villages making up our landscape in Bucks it feels appropriate to put village life in the spotlight!”

STORIES 2024 is made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Rothschild Foundation, Buckinghamshire Council, National Paralympic Heritage Trust, National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by a range of committed partners across the county.