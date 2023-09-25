Howdy Pardners! The Big Country Music Show rides into Chesham this October!

The Elgiva Theatre is gonna be a sea of cowboy hats when The Big Country Music Show rides into town!

From the award-winning band that brought you the hit touring production 'One Night in Dublin', this incredible country music show has been wowing audiences all over the UK, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.

A 100% live, seven-piece band with male and female vocalists, stunning harmonies, fiddle, pedal steel and banjo, expect a two-hour extravaganza of classic country music filled with hand-clapping, foot-stomping, boot-scootin’ sing-along classics from the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette and The Eagles.

Featuring a ten-gallon hat full of great country and western hits including The Gambler, Take it Easy, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Ring of Fire, The Devil Went Down to Georgia and many more.

The Big Country Music Show

So, if you like a little bit of classic country then dust off those line-dancing shoes, grab your partners and mosey on down.