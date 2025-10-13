Horses changing lives: open days for new equine-based SEND provision

Just some of the ponies at Thurleigh.

Young people, parents, schools and local authorities are invited to discover a new kind of education at two upcoming open days hosted by Thurleigh Equestrian Centre.

On Tuesday 22 October and Saturday 1 November (10.30am–2pm), visitors will have the opportunity to explore Progressive Strides, a new equine-based alternative provision for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

The open days will give families, SENCOs, school leaders and local authorities a chance to tour the facilities, meet the specialist teaching team and see first-hand how horses are being used to help young people build confidence, resilience and practical skills. Guests will also learn more about the accredited qualifications on offer, including City & Guilds and other programmes delivered in partnership with Haddon Training.

Beth Maloney, director of Horses and Courses Ltd at Thurleigh Equestrian Centre, said: “Progressive Strides is about so much more than horse care. Our Open Days are the perfect opportunity to show how we combine SEND teaching expertise with the therapeutic power of horses. We want to give families, schools and local authorities the chance to see how students who struggle in traditional classrooms can thrive here.”

Launched earlier this year, Progressive Strides is designed for young people who are unable to access mainstream education, either full-time or part-time. The programme provides a safe, nurturing environment where students learn through hands-on experiences with horses, supported by qualified teachers and equestrian specialists. With small groups, one-to-one support and personalised learning pathways, every student’s needs are understood and met.

A well-established part of the local community since 2012, Thurleigh Equestrian Centre has transformed from a livery yard and riding school into a dedicated hub for SEND alternative provision. Its facilities include an indoor arena, classrooms, breakout spaces and a herd of horses ranging from miniature ponies to experienced ex-competition horses, creating a calm, real-world environment in which students thrive.

Progressive Strides is now accepting referrals from local authorities, schools and families from across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to attend one of the Open Days on Tuesday 22 October or Saturday 1 November, from 10:30am–2pm. Booking not necessary.