Hop into Easter in Buckingham

From Saturday 30th March to Saturday 13th April Buckingham Town Council are providing some free Town Centre and Market Entertainment for families to enjoy. From a Dragon Egg Hunt around the town centre to live entertainment at the street market there are lots of ways to celebrate.

Events will commence with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny on Saturday 30th March from 10am to 1pm, delighting visitors at the street market with chocolate treats. Additionally, the Buckingham Easter Quest Dragon Egg Hunt adventure will be unveiled. The hunt will take you through the town centre with your little ones using a trail map to locate 15 hidden eggs.

Then, mark your calendar for Saturday 6th April as Fun Factor Parties will be stationed outside the Old Gaol Museum from 10am until 1pm offering free face painting. And on Saturday 13th April, Simon Says Magic will enchant audiences from 10am to 1pm, also free and will be situated outside the Old Gaol Museum.

To embark on the Easter Quest, simply grab a free trail map from Buckingham Tourist Information Centre or download your own to print at home. Complete the trail by searching for the eggs concealed in shop windows between Saturday 30th March and Saturday 13th April. Gather the letters along the way to unveil two words and claim a chocolate treat (available while supplies last). Plus, by participating, you'll be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a £50 voucher.

To collect your treat and participate in the prize draw, hand your completed trail maps back to the Tourist Information Centre or email us your answer to: [email protected]. The prize draw will take place on Monday 15th April.