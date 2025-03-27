Hop into Easter fun at Buckingham’s Egg-cellent Easter Bazaar

By Buckingham Town Council
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
Crafted by P, the jam lady.Crafted by P, the jam lady.
Crafted by P, the jam lady.
Buckingham Town Council is delighted to invite residents and visitors to an egg-stra special Easter Bazaar on Sunday, 6th April, from 2PM to 4PM at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre.

This family-friendly event will feature a selection of stalls, offering handcrafted seasonal gifts, unique products from local businesses and organisations and plenty of delicious, sweet treats. It is a great chance to pick up some Easter goodies while supporting local makers.

There will also be lots for children to enjoy, including an Easter-themed scavenger hunt, a bouncy castle and plenty of craft activities to keep them entertained. Entry is £1 per adult and children go free. Everyone is welcome, come along, explore the stalls and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon celebrating Easter with us.

Related topics:HOP
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice