Hop into Easter fun at Buckingham’s Egg-cellent Easter Bazaar

Buckingham Town Council is delighted to invite residents and visitors to an egg-stra special Easter Bazaar on Sunday, 6th April, from 2PM to 4PM at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre.

This family-friendly event will feature a selection of stalls, offering handcrafted seasonal gifts, unique products from local businesses and organisations and plenty of delicious, sweet treats. It is a great chance to pick up some Easter goodies while supporting local makers.

There will also be lots for children to enjoy, including an Easter-themed scavenger hunt, a bouncy castle and plenty of craft activities to keep them entertained. Entry is £1 per adult and children go free. Everyone is welcome, come along, explore the stalls and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon celebrating Easter with us.