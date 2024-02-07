Homebuyers offered chance to see properties under construction in Crowthorne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event on Saturday 10th February will give potential purchasers the chance to look inside two three-bedroom homes currently under construction at the development, which is transforming part of the former Transport Research Laboratory site, off Nine Mile Ride.

Visitors are being invited onto the site between 10am and 4pm and will be supplied with hard hats, work boots and hi-vis jackets so they can look around the site, where Bovis Homes is building 85 two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Would-be buyers will be able to see inside a three-bedroom Hazel home and a three-bedroom Spruce property at different stages of construction. The visitors will also be given the chance to view the finished and decorated show homes of the same house types at the development.

A CGI of a street scene at Bovis Homes Buckler’s Park location in Crowthorne

Alix Laflin, marketing manager at Bovis Homes, said: “This is a rare and not-to-be missed opportunity for house-hunters to come along to Buckler’s Park to see exactly how these three-bedroom homes are put together. Our construction team is keen to show how our energy-efficient homes are built using top quality building materials and the sales advisors will be on hand to explain the buying options open to customers.

“Potential purchasers will have the chance to get a glimpse behind the scenes at the construction site and have access to areas that are not normally open to visitors, giving them a much better appreciation of the processes that a new home goes through as it is built.

“They will also be able to compare the Hazel and Spruce homes currently being built with the completed show homes in these designs, which demonstrate the spacious and practical layouts of these popular property styles.”

The Bovis Homes development at Buckler’s Park will feature a public open space and a children’s play area, while the wider scheme has outline planning permission for up to 1,000 new homes, a country park and community facilities.

The development is the fourth residential phase of the project to transform the Transport Research Laboratory land, which was used for vehicle testing, research and developing innovations – such as the mini-roundabout and cycle lanes – to improve Britain’s roads and transport from the 1960s.

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes. There’s currently a choice of three, four and five-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Buckler’s Park, with prices starting at £480,000.