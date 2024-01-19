HMP Grendon unlocks: Those looking for “challenging but rewarding work” encouraged to register now

HMP Grendon is holding a Recruitment Open Day on January 27 and locals are invited to come and meet some of the fantastic prison staff and find out what a career in His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service might look like.

Custodial Manager Russ Bowen left his career as a chef for a better work-life balance and joined the prison service in 2007.

He says: “HMP Grendon is a unique prison to work in as it is just one of two therapeutic prisons offering prisoners a range of accredited therapy to help them better understand their own behaviour and offending.

“It can be a difficult job, but every day is different. When prisoners at HMP Grendon want to change for the better it’s really rewarding when you can be the person to help them do that.”

Russell Bowen

He continues: “HMP Grendon is different to other prisons as it functions as a therapeutic community but there is so much variety in the work that we do and there are ample opportunities to progress or other areas of work to move into."

You don’t need any qualifications to work as a prison officer or in an operational support grade role in the prison service. HMP Grendon is simply looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making skills and those with a level of caring and understanding.

HMP Grendon was recently described in an inspection report as ‘one of the safest in the country’ and was praised for its therapeutic approach which has seen prisoners make ‘remarkable progress’. The report can be viewed here: Report on an unannounced inspection of HMP Grendon by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons 2-19 May 2023 (justiceinspectorates.gov.uk).

Russ says: “Those who live nearby and are interested in a career in the prison service should come to our open day to find out more and meet some of our brilliant staff to ask questions and find out what it’s really like to join the prison service.”

Vacancies include operational support grades and a variety of non-operational roles including farms and gardens, therapy and clinical roles, catering, business administration, education and healthcare.

Secure your next job at HMP Grendon’s Open Day which takes place on Saturday January 27, at HMP Grendon. Sat Nav HP18 0TL. For more information on the open day and to register your interest, visit: http://tinyurl.com/5n74nnbt.

Last Autumn, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) launched its first ever national TV and radio campaign, in a major new drive to recruit prison and probation officers.A copy of the advert and images can be found here.