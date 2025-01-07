HM The King’s Buckinghamshire-based former racehorse shortlisted for prestigious RoR Community Impact Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckinghamshire-based Louise Robson, and HM The King’s former racehorse Forth Bridge, named as finalists for the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Community Impact Award 2025, sponsored by The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Trust

In his racing career, Forth Bridge, also known by his stable name William, won four races before retiring from the sport in 2020. Now, in his second career, Forth Bridge has demonstrated the extraordinary versatility of Thoroughbreds by retraining in dressage, as well as taking part in community activities during National Racehorse Week, meeting local school children.

RoR, British horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses, introduced the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR Community Impact Award last year to recognise any individual, former racehorse partnership, or an organisation that can demonstrate how using a former racehorse has made a significant impact on the quality of people’s lives and helped to make a difference in their community.

Louise created Thoroughbred Dressage in 2012 to work with former racehorses at all stages of their retraining and help horses and owners to compete at all levels of dressage. Her passion sees her regularly host demonstration and education evenings at the Thoroughbred Dressage yard to discuss various equine training tips. Additionally, in 2024 she began ‘All Aboard the Racehorse’, a podcast aimed at former racehorse owners to offer retraining advice if they are unable to attend clinics.

Louise Robson & Forth Bridge

Louise Robson, Custodian of Forth Bridge, said: “It is an extreme honour, and massively humbling to be nominated for this award, and it would be wonderful if we won. The end goal is to make the best life possible for these horses who can benefit at whatever stage of their life. If I can help others get better at retraining former racehorses, then we all win.”

During National Racehorse Week 2024, Forth Bridge visited Denbigh High School in Milton Keynes to meet students as part of the week’s community outreach programme which provides urban, diverse and disadvantaged communities with the opportunity to meet racehorses and learn about the sport.

Louise added: “Thoroughbreds are leading the way with community work. They can read people, and they teach us so much about ourselves. Some of the kids came running over screaming which caused him to raise his head as he wasn’t used to this noise. You could see how it made the kids think about how they approach the situation and how they act around others.”

Cat Hamdan, the school’s career coordinator said: "We have all fallen in love with Forth Bridge who was so gentle and patient with the kids. Louise was amazing at building the confidence of the more reticent ones, and we have one Year 11 student who is very interested in a career in the equine industry. She hadn’t thought of the racehorse area before, but she is now."

Louise was trusted with her first royal horse at just 15-years-old, when a stroke of luck led to the mother of a friend meeting the Head of Royal Mews. This opportunistically put him in touch with Louise when HM The Queen was looking for a post-racing home for Mister Glum. Over a decade later, Thoroughbred Dressage now has 20 horses, including three owned by HM The King.

Nominations for this year’s award came from across the racing and equestrian communities, with an independent judging panel facing the difficult task of selecting the top three finalists. Louise and Forth Bridge are up against Samantha Ivy Barton and Up For An Oscar from Pembrokeshire, and Grace Muir of HEROS Charity from Oxfordshire.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, commented: "The outstanding nominations we received made selecting finalists a tough task for our judges. Each story underscores the incredible versatility of former racehorses as they transition into new careers, as well as the unwavering dedication to their care and wellbeing shown by those committed to aftercare."

The 2025 RoR Awards will be especially meaningful as they coincide with RoR’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to supporting former racehorses through an established welfare safety net, as well as providing education, support, and advice for their owners, alongside a series of well-established events.

To mark this milestone occasion, the ceremony will be opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, underscoring the significance of the work and ongoing dedication of the RoR supporters.

Zara Tindall commented: “I am thrilled to be attending the RoR Awards 2025. The charity’s tireless commitment to supporting the retraining and wellbeing of retired racehorses reflects my passion for these incredible animals. I look forward to celebrating the achievements made over the past 25 years and to helping RoR continue making a positive impact across the racing and equine communities.”

The public vote is now open and closes at 5pm on Friday, 10 January. To review all the finalists’ stories and participate in the voting process, visit www.ror.org.uk/awards.

The winner will be announced at the RoR Awards at Cheltenham Racecourse on Festival Trials Day on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.