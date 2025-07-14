Hiss-tory - a new exhibition at Milton's Cottage launching on World Snake Day

Grass snake at Milton's Cottage

Milton’s Cottage are delighted to join a global celebration of snakes with their new summer exhibition opening on Wednesday 16th July, World Snake Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hiss-tory is on display from 16th July – 24th September and will be accompanied by a family-friendly programme of activities, offering visitors the chance to meet live snakes, learn from naturalists, take part in serpentine art activities and explore the ecological significance of these much-maligned reptiles.

Snakes have been a part of Earth's history for over 100 million years, and appear in myths and stories from all over the world - though often to mixed reviews. In some cultures they are worshipped as gods: Shesha represents balance and eternity in Hinduism, while the Rainbow Serpent is a giver of life to Australia’s indigenous people. In western cultures, however, they are frequently represented as evil, duplicitous and deadly: think the Garden of Eden, Medusa and Snakes on a Plane as well as Milton’s Paradise Lost (which he wrote at Milton’s Cottage).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even today, snakes are often portrayed as cold-blooded killers, so it’s no surprise that the mere sight of these animals still provokes terror in many people. World Snake Day was set up to increase awareness of one of the most misunderstood species on our planet, as well as recognise their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. From controlling pest populations to contributing towards medical research, snakes play a vital role in the health of our planet.

Olaus Magnus' sea serpent, from 'A History of the Northern Peoples'

These remarkable reptiles slither through the collection at Milton’s Cottage, courtesy of the many copies of Paradise Lost on display. Milton himself would have encountered snakes through the pages of bibles, travelogues, natural history books, works of heraldry and more. From recipes to religious iconography, this exhibition includes a selection of serpents that Milton would have seen in the 17th century, as well as some of the later depictions he inspired.

On World Snake Day - and during the Lunar Year of the Snake - discover more about these fascinating creatures, and the many ways they have been represented across the centuries, from Milton's time to our own.