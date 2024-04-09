Highly anticipated antiques event returns to Stonor Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 100 quality sellers and up to 2,500 buyers, the busy event is a haven for lovers of all antiques, vintage and bric-a-brac items, with visitors returning year after year to make some money on possessions they no longer desire or to snap up new collectables at a bargain price.

Tumblestone Hollow, Stonor’s woodland adventure playground is also open on the day, where children can let off some steam, explore and let their imaginations run wild.

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “As upcycling and making the ‘old’ new again grows in popularity, particularly through television programmes such as The Repair Shop and Sort Your Life Out, we think our annual Antiques & Vintage Car Boot Fair is more important than ever.

Some buyers at The Great Antique & Vintage Car Boot Fair, Stonor Park

“It’s the perfect opportunity to rummage through stands to find some hidden treasures or sell items that aren’t fulfilling a need or purpose. With Tumblestone Hollow also open for families throughout the day, the event has plenty for the little ones too.”

For hungry tummies, Stonor Park’s Rumble Huts will be offering freshly-made wood-fired pizzas all day, along with gourmet burgers using locally sourced meat.

The Great Antiques & Vintage Car Boot Fair is the one many events taking place at Stonor Park this year, with a calendar which will appeal to many different ages, interests, pursuits and passions. For the car enthusiasts, there’s The Stonor VW Rally on Sunday 2nd June and the Rally of The Giants on Sunday 28th July.

For film lovers there is the Adventure Cinema from 21st – 23rd June, as well as the popular family favourites at Tumblestone Hollow. New for this year, Stonor Park will host a Doggie Day Out on 28th and 29th September.

Buyers’ tickets to The Great Antiques & Vintage Car Boot Fair start from £5 and sellers’ tickets start from £15. Children under the age of five and carers enter for free.

Sellers are permitted entry to Stonor Park from 8:00am.