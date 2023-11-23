Heritage & Sons hosts a new Community Choir this Christmas
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field, is inviting the Aylesbury community to its new ‘Community Choir’ starting on the 30th November.
The choir will meet weekly every Thursday from 11.45am to 12.45pm at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Aylesbury. Everyone is welcome to attend, and no experience is needed, just a desire to join in and have fun.
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.
Please see details of the CPJ Field community choir initiative below:
- Duration: Starts 30th November and will meet weekly every Thursday
- Timings: From 11.45am to 12.45pm every Thursday
- Location: Church of the Holy Spirit, 71a Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury, HP21 7U