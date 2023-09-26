News you can trust since 1832
Local friendship group celebrates friendship month
By Doreen SamsContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Thank you to everyone who celebrated Friendship Month with us this September. It was wonderful to see so many people from all pockets of Buckingham, Brackley, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes communities come together and enjoy themselves at our events.

Our gratitude also goes to The Buckingham Library and The Centre at Verney Close who helped to make it such a success and whose kindness shown to our guests and members was second to none.

A key reflection this year was how some newcomers mentioned that in later life their struggle wasn’t in the desire to meet new people, but knowing where to begin.

We'd like your readers to know that if that is the case for them our social events are a great starting point for building local friendships. We have activities running throughout the year that bring people from all backgrounds together. Our next event is a drop in lunch at the Buckingham Nurseries and Garden Centre on Wednesday 18th October.

If anyone would like to try our group or want to receive a copy of our local events diary then contact me on 07818078106 or email [email protected]. A warm welcome is always on offer at all of our events.

Doreen Sams, Branch Secretary at Grenville Oddfellows Buckingham.

