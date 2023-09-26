Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thank you to everyone who celebrated Friendship Month with us this September. It was wonderful to see so many people from all pockets of Buckingham, Brackley, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes communities come together and enjoy themselves at our events.

Our gratitude also goes to The Buckingham Library and The Centre at Verney Close who helped to make it such a success and whose kindness shown to our guests and members was second to none.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key reflection this year was how some newcomers mentioned that in later life their struggle wasn’t in the desire to meet new people, but knowing where to begin.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

We'd like your readers to know that if that is the case for them our social events are a great starting point for building local friendships. We have activities running throughout the year that bring people from all backgrounds together. Our next event is a drop in lunch at the Buckingham Nurseries and Garden Centre on Wednesday 18th October.

If anyone would like to try our group or want to receive a copy of our local events diary then contact me on 07818078106 or email [email protected]. A warm welcome is always on offer at all of our events.