Heart Radio DJ Toby Anstis at Hearing Dogs Christmas Market

Heart Radio DJ Toby Anstis will be turning up the festive fun at the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Christmas Market in Saunderton, Princes Risborough, between 11am and 5pm on 30 November and 1 December.

The popular radio and TV presenter, who is a celebrity ambassador and long-time supporter of the charity, will be on hand at the event on Saturday morning to meet visitors and indulge his love of dogs, at the charity’s southern training centre on Haw Lane. Every person visiting will help to change the lives of more deaf children and adults.

Visitors can look forward to a truly festive atmosphere, with a wide range of unique gifts and artisan crafts, as well as festive foods, including mince pies, waffles, fish and chips and pizza. Mulled wine, hot chocolate and other refreshments will warm hearts and hands in the frosty winter air.

Festive workshops

The choir at the Hearing Dogs Christmas Market

For the first time this year, visitors will be able to take part in two Christmas craft workshops run by Toni and the Easely Does It Team. Pre-booking is essential as these are expected to sell out quickly.

Christmas Wreath Making – visitors to the market can create their very own fresh Christmas wreath to decorate their home. The workshop runs from 11.15am to 2pm on both days and costs £40 (includes entry to the market).

Glass Jar Christmas Lanterns – Suitable for both adults and children, this fun activity will guide visitors through the steps needed to make a charming glass jar lantern, including ‘frosting’ their jar, decorating the lid and filling it with festive foliage and magical lights. The workshop takes place at 2.30pm–3.30pm and 3.45pm–4.45pm on both days, and costs £12 per person.

No Christmas event would be complete without a visit to Santa, and children can meet the man himself in his festive grotto and receive a special present. The cost is £5 and pre-booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

To book tickets and find more information about the market, workshops, and to book for Santa’s Grotto, visit the Christmas Market page of the charity’s website.