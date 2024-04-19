Hazells Bowls Club Open Day
Last year Hazells Bowls Club celebrated our centenary with a series of special events.
We continue to seek ways of increasing our membership. With the help of our affiliation to Bowls England we are holding an Open Day introducing a new friendly, fun concept called Bowls Bash.
It is for all ages and abilities and all equipment will be provided as well as free BBQ and licensed bar.
Why should I try bowls?
- To meet new friends and have fun
- Socialise, Darts evenings, Whist, Bingo, Quiz nights, BBQs
- Gentle exercise
- Bowling for all abilities
We are a friendly community club developing new offers for bowlers of all ages and ability/mobility hosting events for accomplished bowlers, newbies, and for sight challenged and special need people in our community. We are proud that many of our members view the club as a source of activity and great friendship sometimes when needed most.
For information .John Stone ( [email protected])
