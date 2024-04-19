Hazells Bowls Club Open Day

Open Day on Saturday 22nd June, 2024. Big Bash Fun Bowls Day.
By john stoneContributor
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Last year Hazells Bowls Club celebrated our centenary with a series of special events.

We continue to seek ways of increasing our membership. With the help of our affiliation to Bowls England we are holding an Open Day introducing a new friendly, fun concept called Bowls Bash.

It is for all ages and abilities and all equipment will be provided as well as free BBQ and licensed bar.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Why should I try bowls?

  • To meet new friends and have fun
  • Socialise, Darts evenings, Whist, Bingo, Quiz nights, BBQs
  • Gentle exercise
  • Bowling for all abilities

We are a friendly community club developing new offers for bowlers of all ages and ability/mobility hosting events for accomplished bowlers, newbies, and for sight challenged and special need people in our community. We are proud that many of our members view the club as a source of activity and great friendship sometimes when needed most.

For information .John Stone ( [email protected])

,

