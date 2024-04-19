Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year Hazells Bowls Club celebrated our centenary with a series of special events.

We continue to seek ways of increasing our membership. With the help of our affiliation to Bowls England we are holding an Open Day introducing a new friendly, fun concept called Bowls Bash.

It is for all ages and abilities and all equipment will be provided as well as free BBQ and licensed bar.

Why should I try bowls?

To meet new friends and have fun

Socialise, Darts evenings, Whist, Bingo, Quiz nights, BBQs

Gentle exercise

Bowling for all abilities

We are a friendly community club developing new offers for bowlers of all ages and ability/mobility hosting events for accomplished bowlers, newbies, and for sight challenged and special need people in our community. We are proud that many of our members view the club as a source of activity and great friendship sometimes when needed most.

For information .John Stone ( [email protected])