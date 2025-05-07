Hazells Bowls Club holding its annual Open Day

Hazells Bowls Club Open Day

Hazells Bowls Club in Aylesbury are holding their annual Open Day on Saturday, 31 May. At our event we are also running a barbecue which is free for visitors.

Come along and find out what we are all about, meet our friendly members, try some bowls on the rink, should you want to.

Find out about our social events, which we hold year round and especially out of the playing season when it is not so easy to get out and about due to the weather.

We offer membership for bowls or social at very reasonable rates.

We look forward to seeing you!

Venue: Hazells Bowls Club, Shakespeare Way, Aylesbury HP20 1JF

You can visit the club's website at hazellsbowlsclub.co.uk