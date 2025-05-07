Hazells Bowls Club holding its annual Open Day

By Jenny Collis
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 15:04 BST
Hazells Bowls Club Open DayHazells Bowls Club Open Day
Hazells Bowls Club Open Day
Hazells Bowls Club in Aylesbury are holding their annual Open Day on Saturday, 31 May. At our event we are also running a barbecue which is free for visitors.

Come along and find out what we are all about, meet our friendly members, try some bowls on the rink, should you want to.

Find out about our social events, which we hold year round and especially out of the playing season when it is not so easy to get out and about due to the weather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We offer membership for bowls or social at very reasonable rates.

We will be running a barbecue at the event which is free for guests.

We look forward to seeing you!

Venue: Hazells Bowls Club, Shakespeare Way, Aylesbury HP20 1JF

You can visit the club's website at hazellsbowlsclub.co.uk

Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice