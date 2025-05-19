Have a great day out at Thame’s Psychic and Wellbeing Fair, this June

Thame town centre will be buzzing with positive energy on Sunday 1st June, as the ever-popular Psychic and Wellbeing Fair returns to the Spread-Eagle Hotel from 11am to 5pm.

Organised by Deer Spirit Events - the team behind the long-running Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show at The Grange School - this uplifting event promises a full day of relaxation, inspiration, and personal discovery.

Visitors can explore a vibrant mix of stands and experiences, from psychic readings and holistic therapies to expert guidance from wellbeing professionals. Whether you're looking for clarity, healing, or a little spiritual direction, the fair offers an ideal space to reflect, recharge, and connect.

Stalls will feature a wide array of retailers, selling beautiful crystals, handmade arts and crafts, spiritual and esoteric books, natural skincare, incense, and thoughtful gifts. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or pick up something special for a friend.

Throughout the day, guests can take part in free talks and workshops, designed to support wellbeing, personal growth, and spiritual development. Whether you’re new to the mind-body-spirit world or a seasoned explorer, there’s something for everyone.

The fair also offers the chance to enjoy a treatment from a skilled holistic therapist or receive a one-to-one reading from an experienced psychic mediums or tarot reader. The event also features a range of talks and workshops on spiritual, holistic and self-help subjects. The hotel bar and restaurant also offers drinks, beverage, snacks and meals throughout the day.

Overall, visitors will get a chance to pause, reflect, and gain fresh perspective. Or just come along and meet like-minded people, in a welcoming, non-judgemental environment.

With a friendly community feel and a calming atmosphere, Thame’s Psychic and Wellbeing Fair always provides a unique and enjoyable day out.

Admission is just £2 on the door, with under-16s entering free.