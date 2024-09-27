Halloween fun at Stone's Hartwell Nurseries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Worzel returns to his Pumpkin Patch and Adventure Trail at Hartwell Nurseries this October and visitors are in for some frightfully good fun.

Opening on Saturday, 12th October, visitors will enjoy the chills and thrills of this spook-tacular adventure.

Expect to meet more of Mr Worzel’s fiendish friends, get hands-on with interactive ghoulish games, take on the terrifying trails, have fun with eerie-sistable photo opportunities, ppppick up a pumpkin and so much more!

The experience is perfect for the whole family with something for everyone. Tickets are £3.50 per person and free for under 2s.

Mr Worzel’s Pumpkin Patch and Adventure Trail is open on 12th and 13th October, 19th and 20th October and for October half term from 25th to 31st October.

Book tickets now… if you dare! https://www.hartwellnurseries.co.uk/gardener-diary.php?page=50