Half-term fun planned at Multi-Sport activity camps

A half-term spooktacular programme of activities for children to get stuck into will be delivered this month by MK Dons Community Trust – and bookings are open now!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The football club’s official charity will operate five days of its popular multi-sport holiday camp delivery for children aged between eight and 14 at its Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion facility between Monday, October 27 and Friday, October 31.

Activities on offer include football, cricket, dodgeball, badminton, plus other games, challenges and arts/crafts throughout the week, culminating in a Halloween party on Friday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports kit and trainers or football boots must be worn for the physical activities, while shin pads are essential for football.

Children taking part in a football session with the MK Dons Community Trust

Drop-off is from 8:30am, with the days running between 9am and 3:30pm. Sessions are priced at £25 each, while to purchase the full five-day block, there is a discounted rate of £112.50.

All income from the half-term activity camps will go directly back into the charity, helping to transform lives by harnessing the power of football.

Hannah Bladen, Head of Operations at MK Dons Community Trust, said: “We appreciate how challenging childcare can be during the half-term period, but we’re proud to provide these multi-sports camps for children in the Milton Keynes area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a variety of sports and activities to get involved with, all delivered in a safe and supportive environment, making it the perfect place to keep kids of all abilities, experience levels and interests on their toes this half-term.

“We can’t wait to see the children having fun across a range of fitness sessions and forming meaningful friendships while doing so.

“Revenue generated from these camps will go straight back into the charity, helping us to do more and to make a real difference in our community.”

Launched in 2004, MK Dons Community Trust operates to transform lives and enhance life experiences for people of all ages through its education, social inclusion, health and wellbeing, girls and women’s football, football development and community initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity works with 50,000 people annually and partners with Milton Keynes City Council, Parish Councils, local schools, sports clubs and community organisations plus other charities.

To book a holiday camp place this month, visit www.participant.co.uk/mkdonsset/event/october_haunted_half_term_activity_camp_9am-330pm_-_2025_27102025#init.

Phone line – 01908 622888