Haddenham Park Care home hosts new recruitment events

Looking for a meaningful new role? Join us at Haddenham Park’s next StarCatcher Recruitment Event We’re not just hiring – we’re building a family. If you’re passionate, driven, and ready to make a difference, your next career move could start right here at Haddenham Park!

Our upcoming StarCatcher Recruitment Event is your chance to explore what it means to work in a vibrant, purpose-driven environment where every role makes a difference.

Join us at St Mary's Centre in Haddenham, Aylesbury next Friday the 20th June from 12:00pm - 2:00pm.

Whether you’re an experienced nurse, a creative chef, or someone looking to start a career in care, you’ll find a warm welcome and plenty of support. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of conversations, games, and the opportunity to meet our team and learn more about what our new state-of-the-art home has to offer.

Our Haddenham Park Team competing at our latest Team Building Event

We believe in the power of connection, not just with our residents but with each other. Our recent team-building day was the perfect example: an action-packed afternoon of laughter, games, and new friendships. It’s just one of the ways we create a culture of joy and teamwork at Haddenham Park - and if you join us, you could be at the next one!

We're currently hiring:

Sous Chef

Host/Hostess

Housekeeping Assistant

Healthcare Assistants (Day & Night)

Part-Time Gardener

Night Nurse

Interested? Email our recruitment team at [email protected] to find out more.

For more information on our current vacancies, visit www.majesticarecareers.co.uk