Haddenham Park Care home hosts new recruitment events
Our upcoming StarCatcher Recruitment Event is your chance to explore what it means to work in a vibrant, purpose-driven environment where every role makes a difference.
Join us at St Mary's Centre in Haddenham, Aylesbury next Friday the 20th June from 12:00pm - 2:00pm.
Whether you’re an experienced nurse, a creative chef, or someone looking to start a career in care, you’ll find a warm welcome and plenty of support. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of conversations, games, and the opportunity to meet our team and learn more about what our new state-of-the-art home has to offer.
We believe in the power of connection, not just with our residents but with each other. Our recent team-building day was the perfect example: an action-packed afternoon of laughter, games, and new friendships. It’s just one of the ways we create a culture of joy and teamwork at Haddenham Park - and if you join us, you could be at the next one!
We're currently hiring:
- Sous Chef
- Host/Hostess
- Housekeeping Assistant
- Healthcare Assistants (Day & Night)
- Part-Time Gardener
- Night Nurse
Interested? Email our recruitment team at [email protected] to find out more.
For more information on our current vacancies, visit www.majesticarecareers.co.uk