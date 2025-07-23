Gimme, Gimme, Gimme an ABBA night at Bisham

Mamma Mia.

Bisham Abbey is inviting ABBA lovers to come together for a special Mamma Mia tribute night on 25 July 2025.

The night will feature live entertainment from ABBA tribute band ‘The Dynamos’, who will bring the beloved hits like Dancing Queen and Waterloo, to life in an unforgettable performance. Guests will be treated to a free welcome drink upon arrival, along with a delicious Greek platter inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean.

The event will take place within the beautiful setting of Bisham Abbey, offering a unique backdrop for a night of music, food and dancing.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said:

"We’re thrilled to be hosting this unforgettable evening in such a special location. Whether you’re a lifelong ABBA fan or just looking for a great night out with friends, our Mamma Mia tribute night promises to be packed with fun for everyone!”

Tickets are priced at £45 per person. This event is open to everyone aged 18 and over and spaces are limited, so early booking is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

To find out more and book tickets, visit: https://www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/