Getting Buckingham talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

On Wednesday 7th February, from 6.30pm – 7.30pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall on Church Street is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

As part of the initiative, Maids Moreton Hall are welcoming the community to their Dementia Carers Support Group, which takes place on the first Wednesday of each month. The monthly meetings provide an opportunity for those caring for someone living with dementia to meet other local people, share experiences, and gain support from the expert team.

In addition to the event, the Buckingham community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Here at Maids Moreton Hall we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after a loved one living with dementia.

“We know that it can be challenging to look after a friend or relative living with dementia, especially if they start displaying behaviours that are quite out of character. It’s natural to feel confused about the best way to help your loved one, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in The Big Dementia Conversation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting evening of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation.

For more information on Maids Moreton Hall and to book your place for the event, please call Home Admissions Advisor, Andrea Bullen on 01280 878570 or email [email protected].