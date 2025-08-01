Get your moves ready: Summer of Disco is now live at Eden Shopping Centre

Summer of Disco

Summer of Disco has officially landed at Eden Shopping Centre! Running from now until 22nd August, the High Wycombe shopping centre has transformed into a vibrant disco arena – and the whole community is invited to join the fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located outside Black Sheep Coffee in the heart of Eden, the disco arena is currently home to a roller disco for the first two weeks, offering a fun and energetic way to enjoy an evening with friends. Whether you're new to skating or a total pro, it's the perfect reason to lace up your skates and glide into summer.

Roller disco sessions are 30 minutes long and run throughout the day, with tickets priced at just £2 per ticket. Roller skates are provided within the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 11th August, the arena will switch things up with a silent disco experience through to 22nd August – again priced at just £2 per ticket.

The disco arena will be open weekdays over four weeks from 11am through to 4pm (Mon – Weds) and 12pm through to 7pm on (Thurs-Fri), with adult-only sessions from 5:30pm on Thursday and Friday.

With an exclusive dining offer from Osaka for disco go-ers of the adult only sessions, take advantage and finish your evening off with a delicious meal - the perfect way to end the day!

Tickets are now available to book on Eden’s website – but be quick, as sessions are expected to fill up fast!

DETAILS

Summer of Disco

Disco arena at Eden Shopping Centre (outside Black Sheep Coffee).

28th July to 22nd August

28th July to 8th August – Roller Disco

11th August to 22nd August – Silent Disco