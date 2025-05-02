Get ready to rock: Tickets now on sale for School of Rock The Musical at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
This electrifying fundraising production takes over Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday 9th August – and it’s guaranteed to blow the roof off!
Based on the smash-hit movie, School of Rock follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Dewey Finn – a wannabe rock star who fakes his way into a job at a snooty prep school, only to turn a group of straight-A students into the ultimate rock band. Packed with guitar riffs, belly laughs, and big heart, this musical celebration of music, mischief and self-discovery will leave you on your feet and singing along.
Supported by William Harding’s Charity and Media Partner Bucks Radio, and sponsored by ASM Metal Recycling, APS Accountancy Ltd, Fairhive, George David Estate Agents, and Widmer End & District Funeral Directors, this amateur community production aims to raise vital funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity – proving that rock and roll really can make a difference.
Director Amy Quinlan, Senior Fundraiser for Special Events and Projects at the Charity, says:
“Our cast of talented young performers can’t wait to hit the stage! This show is all about energy, fun and bringing people together – and every ticket sold helps support local hospice care. We’re expecting a sell-out, so don’t wait to get yours!”
This marks the Charity’s fourth blockbuster production at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, following a string of sell-out successes that have united the community and raised much-needed funds for the Hospice.
Get ready to laugh, sing and rock out for a cause that matters.
️ Visit fnhospice.org.uk/schoolofrock to grab your tickets now!