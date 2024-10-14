Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Packed with spooktacular fun for the whole family from 26th October to 3rd November! Not only will visitors enjoy exciting Halloween activities, but the animals will also be getting in on the action with pumpkin-themed enrichment. It's the ultimate autumn adventure!

Oktacular Safari Adventures

No Halloween celebration is complete without a fancy dress competition! Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their creepiest costumes for a chance to win a spooky prize. Snap a photo in your costume (or pull your scariest face!), and share it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging Woburn Safari Park. Winners will be announced by 10th November.

Looking for more fun? From 26th October to 3rd November, the park is hosting Halloween activities included in your ticket price.

Take on the Halloween Hunt by finding hidden letters around the Foot Safari to spell out one of the Road Safari stars. Or embark on the Spooktacular Trail, attending eerie keeper talks and demos while collecting stamps for the chance to win exciting prizes.

Haunted Junglies Shop

Looking for a spooky photo opportunity? The Junglies Shop will be transformed into a haunted haven, complete with a Frankenstein backdrop for the ultimate creepy capture. Don’t forget to grab a shot with the 7ft Frankenstein standing guard outside the shop!

Safari Lodge Activities

This year, Woburn Safari Park is partnering with the NSPCC, a charity which works to protect children and prevent abuse, to host a special event on 31st October: Go Green for Halloween...matching the Frankenstein vibes!

Join in on 31st October for fun activities at the Safari Lodge - apple bobbing, animal quizzes, touch tables, sensory Halloween fun and much more!

NSPCC volunteers will also be there to share how they help protect children and offer free safeguarding training through their "Listen Up, Speak Up" program.