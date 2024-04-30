Get involved: Buckingham Fringe Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council is currently looking for businesses or groups based in Buckingham who are, or thinking of, putting on an arts, sports, music, or culture event during Fringe Week and would like to take part. Ideas of events that fit the theme could include trails, talks, book clubs, food tasting, sports events, open mic nights, history tours, craft workshops, silent discos – the only limit is your imagination!

There are lots of advantages in getting involved with Buckingham Fringe. As well as contributing to a fun-packed week for the whole community, the Town Council will help promote your event. For those signing up before Monday 20th May, your event details and group or business logo will be printed in the Buckingham Fringe guides, which are delivered to more than 6,000 homes in Buckingham, as well as event advertising and coverage on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Want to be involved but aren’t sure how or need to find a venue? We can help you contact local organisations who might be willing to work together on an event. Already paired up in 2024 for a new event is The King’s Head Gin Bar, which will be hosting a Disco Bingo with Buckingham’s Equality, Community Diversity & Inclusion Group on Friday 26th July. Another pairing is for The Grand Junction, who will host a Drag Night starring Sandy Flaps on Thursday 25th July.

Art in the Market

This year’s Fringe also includes familiar favourites the Family Fun Day, an uproarious Comedy Night, Buckingham Play Days in the park, getting creative with Art in the Market, and a performance from the Oxford Fiddle Group. New this year are performances from folk and contemporary artists Gracenotes, a Totally Me: Totally Buckingham town centre community art takeover, and the Disco Bingo!

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Cllr. Robin Stuchbury said: “We are pleased to put on Buckingham Fringe Week for another year. The purpose of this week of events is to bring the community together whilst benefitting the wider community, and villages surrounding Buckingham. Please take the opportunity to signal if you wish to be involved; we look forward to hearing from you.”