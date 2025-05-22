Fundraising concert for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

This is the fourth concert in the AVCO Concert series for raising money for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

The previous three concerts have raised a compbined total of around £20K for the charity. The fourth concert is taking place on Sunday 8th June at 4pm at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. It will be a wonderful afternoon of musical entertainment with live orchestra performing hits from the big screen - including Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Chicken Run, Wallace and Gromit, Toy Story, Superman, Star Wars and much more..... A family friendly event and great for introducing children to watching and listening to a live music perfomrance from a full concert orchestra. In aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.