Fun historical 'Mystery Tour' comes to Aylesbury's Town Centre this month!
We are delighted to announce that the next 'Mystery Tour' in Aylesbury will be called 'A Journey into Aylesbury's Past', and take place on Saturday, January 27th at 7pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Walk with us if you dare! Ghosts, hangings, great train robbers and more! Join the Time Traveller as he transports you back into Aylesbury's past.
Tickets: £12. Meeting Point, by the Clock Tower, Market Square, Aylesbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please note, this is an outdoor tour which takes place round the town centre and is suitable for adults and children over the age of ten.
For more details and to book, visit our website at www.themysterytours.com or click here for our Box Office.
Public Review:
We have been on many of James’ tours in the past. They are excellent. Fully recommend them to everyone. Such great fun and so interesting – five stars.