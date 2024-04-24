From star-crossed lovers to animal adventures: Stowe House presents a Summer of Theatrical Magic!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the timeless romance of Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" to the whimsical adventures of Doctor Dolittle and his animal companions, audiences are in for a treat as these captivating shows come to life amidst the picturesque surroundings of Stowe House.

With laughter, love, and a touch of magic, this summer promises unforgettable experiences for theatregoers of all ages

Romeo and Juliet – Thursday 25 July, 7.30pm

Outdoor theatre at Stowe House

The Montagues and the Capulets are at war. Their feud has been long and bitter. But when Romeo, Montague’s son, gatecrashes Capulet’s party in disguise, everything changes. There he meets Juliet, Capulet’s daughter, and the pair fall into an intense, forbidden love that sets in motion a chain of events leading to a devastating conclusion.

From a secret rendezvous to a fateful duel, Shakespeare masterfully explores the enduring power of love, revenge, and fate. But the surprising thing about this iconic tale is that it’s extremely funny too!

A passionate, poetic and utterly gripping performance. Having received critical acclaim worldwide, Illyria return with this fast-paced, polished, beautifully spoken production which has been created using only the First Folio text, the most authoritative edition of Shakespeare’s plays.

Artistic Director, Oliver Gray shares – “At its best, theatre is shared storytelling. And to experience this in the open air is uniquely special. Outdoors, with good company, good food and a glass of something bubbly is a much less formal way to enjoy theatre. And there’s something truly unifying about actors performing, and audiences listening, all under the same sky.”

The South Front in summer at Stowe House

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle – Friday 23 August, 6.30pm

One day with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, Doctor Dolittle makes an extraordinary discovery: that he can talk to animals! As news of his unique talent as an animal doctor spreads, animals from across the world send messages asking for his help.

"So he buys a leaky old ship and embarks on a thrilling quest…Hugh Lofting’s timeless classic celebrates the power of empathy and inspires audiences young and old to see the world through the eyes of animals. This funny, exciting new family musical is performed with flair and wit in the great outdoors.

“The shows will take place at Stowe House whatever the weather” Susy Pullen, Head of Visitor Experience says, “With an esteemed reputation spanning more than thirty years, Illyria’s productions are simply unmissable. There’s no better way to celebrate British summertime. Guests can relax and picnic on the South Front lawn while soaking up the atmosphere of live theatre. Stowe House is an eighteenth-century palace, an idyllic backdrop for a summertime show.”

Romeo and Juliet at Stowe House

Tickets are available online at www.stowehouse.org and we recommend you book early to avoid disappointment. Adult - £18; Child (Under 16) £10.