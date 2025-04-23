From page to stage: GCSE text ‘A Taste of Honey’ comes to Stantonbury Theatre next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes based theatre company, The Play’s The Thing, brings an exciting revival of the groundbreaking and gritty play, ‘A Taste of Honey’ by Shelagh Delaney to Stantonbury Theatre from 14-17 May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a GCSE English Literature text, ‘A Taste of Honey’ is a revolutionary piece of theatre that gives working class women from Salford the spotlight. A bold move never seen before in the 1950s, but a must see for all students and local audiences today.

Featuring a talented local cast - Caroline Nash as Helen, Tayla Kenyon as Jo, Angus Roughley as Geof, Brian Bususu as Jimmie (The Boy), and Alex Forni as Peter -this coming-of-age British drama focuses on teenager Jo, and her dysfunctional relationship with her drunk and selfish mother, Helen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It discusses many themes and controversial issues never portrayed in theatre in the 50s, such as single motherhood, class, race, age of sexual consent, gender, sexual orientation and illegitimacy.

A Taste of Honey by Shelagh Delaney

This play was ahead of its time seventy years ago, and yet still so relevant today.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company and Director and Producer of ‘A Taste of Honey’ says: “To truly understand this powerful text and explore the complex characters and themes, is to see it live on a local stage.

“Shelagh Delaney was ahead of her time and broke so many barriers with this play by putting working class women right at the heart of her story. It’s unbelievable that she wrote this when only nineteen years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our production of ‘A Taste of Honey’ brings together this iconic and thought-provoking play and a fantastic local cast. We can’t wait to perform this at Stantonbury Theatre next month.”

Tickets are available now at playsthethingtheatrecompany.co.uk/productions/a-taste-of-honey