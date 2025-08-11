The town is especially well known for its prized Bresse chicken, but it also lies close to the Jura Massif—the only area in the world where Comté cheese, one of France’s most celebrated regional products, can be made under its Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). These two specialities reflect the area's deep respect for rural traditions and artisan craftsmanship.

Comté Cheese: A Regional Treasure

Comté cheese, a hard cheese made from raw cow’s milk, known for its nutty, buttery flavour and smooth, creamy texture, has been crafted for over a thousand years in the Jura region, produced in small village dairies called fruitières. These dairies use milk from Montbéliarde and French Simmental cows grazing in open, lush pastures near Bourg-en-Bresse and beyond. Around 2,400 family farms and approximately 140 fruitières support this artisanal craft, creating large 40kg wheels of Comté that are aged carefully for months or even years.

The cheese’s flavour evolves with the seasons and reflects the unique terroir of the Jura, making every wheel a story of the land and the hardworking communities who make it. Bourg-en-Bresse’s markets and local tables proudly celebrate this iconic cheese, underscoring its importance in the wider region’s identity.

Bresse Chicken: Another Regional Pride

Also closely associated with Bourg-en-Bresse is the renowned Bresse chicken—the only poultry in the world with its own PDO status. Raised under strict standards in the surrounding countryside, these chickens are prized for their tenderness and rich flavour. Their distinctive blue feet and red comb are unmistakable, and they represent a proud tradition in local farming and gastronomy.

Bresse chicken takes pride of place in the town’s food festivals, restaurant menus, and weekly markets, complementing the region’s wider culinary heritage.

Tradition in Every Corner

Beyond its food, Bourg-en-Bresse is a town full of culture and charm. The Royal Monastery of Brou is a Gothic masterpiece, while the streets are lined with cafés, shops, and lively markets. Throughout the year, the town celebrates music, literature, and of course, food—bringing the community together in timeless ways.

A Living Link Between Towns

The twinning of Aylesbury and Bourg-en-Bresse reflects a shared appreciation for heritage, landscape, and community. For those in Aylesbury curious to explore their twin town, a taste of Comté cheese is a good place to start.

