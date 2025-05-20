From a lifetime of desk jobs to 1,000-Mile Challenge: Bob Yates celebrates his 60th with an Epic Run Across Britain Land’s End to John O’Groats
Now, after months of rigorous training (including a series of marathons and ultra-marathons) Bob is preparing for the biggest challenge of his life - running over an ultra marathon a day for five weeks before arriving in John O’Groats on July 4th.
Concerned about the time he had spent sitting at his desk, Bob took his first steps toward fitness on a treadmill with the simple goal of completing a park run. However, once he started, he kept setting bigger and bigger targets.
“I never imagined I would be doing something like this,” said Bob Yates. “I started running just to get a bit fitter, but it quickly became a passion. Setting myself bigger goals kept me motivated, and now, here I am, about to run the length of Britain!”
Bob’s run will take him along the west coast of England including a stint in Exmoor National Park before heading into Wales and making his way up the country via Monmouth towards Preston before crossing the boarder and making his way to the finishing line in Scotland.
Bob continued: “I want people to know that it’s never too late to change your life. You don’t have to be young or super fit to start—just determined. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been and I can’t wait to start this challenge.”
Bob’s ambitious journey isn’t just about personal achievement—it’s also about making a difference. He aims to raise £10,000 for Humanity Direct, a charity that funds life-saving surgery for children in Uganda. His efforts will directly help children receive essential operations that they would otherwise go without.
“I wanted to use this challenge as an opportunity to give something back,” Bob explained. “Knowing that each mile I run could help save a child’s life keeps me going, even on the toughest training days. It’s a privilege to be able to support such a meaningful cause.”
Marc Shalam, Co-Founder of Humanity Direct, said: “Bob’s an inspiration to us all. We’re incredibly grateful he’s taken on this incredible challenge to raise £10,000 to support our work — helping us deliver safe and timely surgery for children in Uganda who need vital operations. All of us at Humanity Direct will be cheering him along every step of the way!"
To help Bob reach his fundraising goal visit: https:humanitydirect.org/bob
Bob is available for interviews and would love to share his experience and advice for anyone considering taking on a similar challenge.