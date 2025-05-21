Free Summer Holiday activities for Buckingham children

The Buckingham Summer Club announces dates for the 2025 school holidays.

Following the success of summer clubs in previous years, the free events are planned across five weeks, to provide creative sessions for local children 3-8 years old, to join in with crafts, games and activities, or taster workshops such as drama and Bollywood dancing.

For the third year in a row, there will be a dedicated SEND session specifically suitable for children with special needs.

All events run from 10am until 12 noon and each child must be accompanied by a parent or carer so they can enjoy a fun morning together.

Exciting activities at Summer Club

The dates and venues are:

·Tuesday 29th July --Buckingham Community Centre (No need to book)

·Friday 8th August - Buckingham Community Centre (No need to book)

·Wednesday 20th August - Buckingham Community Centre (No need to book)

Children 3-8 years old having fun during Summer Club

·Thursday 28th August - Buckingham Community Centre (No need to book)

SEND session:

· 22 August - Lace Hill Community Centre.

Booking is essential. To book a place, please complete this form: Buckingham Summer Club 2025

Children engage in crafts and games during Summer Club

Jill Townsend, co-organiser said “The Buckingham Summer Club has become a firm favourite for families in our town. We spread the sessions across the summer holidays to give parents or grandparents an opportunity to spend precious time engaging with their children in activities, games and crafts which are all free of charge. Families can learn new skills and ways to entertain their children at little or no cost, and these activities can easily be replicated at home. Huge thanks to our team of committed volunteers who give up their time to help. We also appreciate the generosity of our local sponsors who donate grants, practical resources, and help to support the initiative in a number of different ways.”

Parents have expressed their gratitude for access to the free activities. Many have mentioned that they cannot afford to pay for children to do something different every day, and these sessions are within walking distance of the town centre.

During the play sessions, healthy snacks and refreshments are provided, and at the end of the day, children between 3 and 8 are given a snack pack, a takeaway bag containing craft ideas and materials, activities, and a book or soft toy.

The Buckingham Summer Club is extremely grateful to its generous sponsors who include Buckingham Town Council, Heart of Bucks, Buckingham Table, Buckingham Knit & Natter, University of Buckingham, Catch Development, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and Chips Away Carderick.

The club has been providing these activities since 2019, offering sessions to almost 1500 children during this time.

More details on facebook.com/BuckinghamSummerClub