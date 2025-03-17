Free business breakfast in Marlow tackles 'The Future of Workspaces'

By Daisy Waites
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 16:12 BST
Businesses in the Thames Valley region are invited to a morning of networking, insight, and discussion as Orega Marlow hosts its next event in its briefing series, The Future of Workspaces: Balancing People, Profit, Planet & Productivity.

Taking place on Monday, 31st March, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, this free business breakfast promises to equip local business leaders with the tools they need to navigate the evolving workspace landscape. From sustainability to productivity, the session will dissect how organisations can thrive by balancing financial performance with employee wellbeing and environmental responsibility.

Most Popular

A panel of industry voices will deliver forward-looking insights and real-world strategies for creating a workplace that works – for both people and profit. With hybrid working, talent retention, and efficiency at the forefront of every business agenda, this discussion is particularly timely and of paramount importance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the chance to engage directly with speakers in a Q&A and enjoy open forum networking with fellow professionals over breakfast.

A panel of industry voices will deliver forward-looking insightsplaceholder image
A panel of industry voices will deliver forward-looking insights

Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega, comments: "The workplace is evolving faster than ever and businesses that fail to adapt risk falling behind. This event is about arming local leaders with the knowledge, connections, and strategies to future-proof their workspaces while boosting productivity and profitability. We’re thrilled to be hosting this at Orega Marlow and look forward to another fantastic morning of discussion and collaboration."

RegistrationThe event is FREE to attend, and spaces are limited.

To confirm your place please register here.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/breakfast-brainwaves-at-orega-marlow-tickets

Date: Monday, 31st March 2025

Time: 09:30am – 11.30am

Location: Orega, Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 1YL

Related topics:Thames Valley
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice