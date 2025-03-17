Free business breakfast in Marlow tackles 'The Future of Workspaces'

Businesses in the Thames Valley region are invited to a morning of networking, insight, and discussion as Orega Marlow hosts its next event in its briefing series, The Future of Workspaces: Balancing People, Profit, Planet & Productivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Monday, 31st March, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, this free business breakfast promises to equip local business leaders with the tools they need to navigate the evolving workspace landscape. From sustainability to productivity, the session will dissect how organisations can thrive by balancing financial performance with employee wellbeing and environmental responsibility.

A panel of industry voices will deliver forward-looking insights and real-world strategies for creating a workplace that works – for both people and profit. With hybrid working, talent retention, and efficiency at the forefront of every business agenda, this discussion is particularly timely and of paramount importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the chance to engage directly with speakers in a Q&A and enjoy open forum networking with fellow professionals over breakfast.

A panel of industry voices will deliver forward-looking insights

Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega, comments: "The workplace is evolving faster than ever and businesses that fail to adapt risk falling behind. This event is about arming local leaders with the knowledge, connections, and strategies to future-proof their workspaces while boosting productivity and profitability. We’re thrilled to be hosting this at Orega Marlow and look forward to another fantastic morning of discussion and collaboration."

RegistrationThe event is FREE to attend, and spaces are limited.

To confirm your place please register here.

Date: Monday, 31st March 2025

Time: 09:30am – 11.30am

Location: Orega, Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 1YL