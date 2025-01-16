Free business breakfast at Orega Marlow for local business leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Orega Marlow is delighted to announce its next complimentary business breakfast and networking event, scheduled for Tuesday 28th January 2025.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural session, this event aims to inspire and equip local business leaders with actionable strategies to build a development culture and embrace a growth mindset.

Themed ‘Building a Development Culture and Growth Mindset’, the morning offers a unique opportunity for the local business community to engage with experts and other like-minded leaders.

This event is tailored for organisations with teams of five or more, who are growing and want to build healthy winning business habits, enhance employee engagement, retain top talent and set a robust foundation for growth in 2025.

Attendees will enjoy a panel discussion, featuring accomplished business leaders from diverse sectors, who will share actionable insights and lived business experiences on cultivating a development-focused team culture. Guests will also engage in an open forum and Q&A session to gain tailored advice from industry experts and peers. The event will close with networking to connect with professionals from various industries.

Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega says: “We’re thrilled to host our second business breakfast in partnership with Mandate PR. The positive feedback from our first event was phenomenal, and we’re eager to build on that momentum in 2025. These monthly events are perfect for small to medium-sized businesses that wish to grow, strengthen their teams and drive success. We’re looking forward to a morning of insightful discussions, valuable connections, and growth-oriented conversations.”

RegistrationThe event is FREE to attend, and spaces are limited.

To confirm your place please register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/networking-breakfast-at-orega-development-culture-growth-mindset-tickets-1116339283849?aff=oddtdtcreator

Date: Tuesday, 28th January 2025

Time: 9am – 10am breakfast briefing, 10am – 11am open networking

Location: Orega, Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 1YL