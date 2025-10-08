Freddie Mercury by Lee Baker at the Brushwood Suite

Prepare to “Break Free” like never before!

Celebrate the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen this Autumn at the Brushwood Suite. On Friday 21st November, join acclaimed tribute artist Lee Baker for a night of unforgettable live performances, bringing Queen’s greatest hits to life in spectacular style. From the soaring highs of “Somebody to Love” to the electrifying energy of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” this unforgettable night will have you “Killer Queen”-ing the dance floor and singing your heart out.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply love to sing along to classics like “We Will Rock You,” “Killer Queen,” or “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” this must-see event is not to be missed.

The event organised by Princes Risborough Town Council runs from 7:30pm with the first performance starting at 8:30pm. The Brushwood Suite’s dedicated licensed bar will be open between 7:30pm - 11pm.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for this event and it should be noted that all tickets will be seated. Depending on the size of your group you may be paired with people you do not know. A valid ticket must be presented on entrance to this event. This event is for 18s and over only.

Tickets are available now from WeGotTickets for £13.50 (including booking fee). So, “Don’t Stop Me Now” – grab yours now to avoid disappointment.

