Four centuries of Quakers in Jordans: one of world’s oldest meeting houses celebrates
and live on Freeview channel 276
To this day Quakers work for peace and equality and Musicians for Peace and Disarmament will be performing words and music at the concert on Sunday, 7 July, at 3pm at Jordans Meeting House.
The meeting house is one of the world’s oldest, built in Jordans village in 1688, and is a centre for Quakerism, with William Penn, founder of Pennsylvania buried there.
Born in 1624 into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith.
With time the group became known as the Quakers. Today there are more than 400,000 worldwide.
Quakers in Britain are currently bearing witness to the selling of weapons by UK companies and on UK soil; the violence between Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank; and the devastation caused by climate change.
As 2024 marks 400 years since Fox’s birth, Quakers in many countries are organizing events to remember him and his message.
Musicians for Peace and Disarmament was founded in 1983 by musicians and music lovers who had the idea of organising concerts by professional musicians to raise funds for the peace movement.
Since then it has donated over £75,000 to organisations within the peace movement.
The concert will be held at Jordans Quaker Meeting House, Welders Lane, Jordans, HP9 2SN. Parking is limited but visitors can walk from the station or nearby villages.
Admission is free, donations to Musicians for Peace and Disarmament are welcome.
For more information visit: http://www.mpdconcerts.org/.
Any enquiries to [email protected] or 01494 876 594.