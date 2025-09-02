Found Festival announces return to Claydon Estate in 2026

Born from the 60-year legacy of Towersey Festival, the family-led team behind Found Festival has announced it will return to Buckinghamshire in summer 2026, with a new tiered ticketing system to ensure accessibility for all, with prices frozen at 2025 levels.

The first edition of Found Festival‘s boutique gathering over the August bank holiday at the scenic Claydon Estate, was a shining success, delivering three days of cultural discovery, family-friendly fun, and grassroots music.

Festival co-director, Joe Heap said, “Found is an event built with love, creativity, and a whole lot of hard work. We’re delighted with how our first year has gone, despite the challenges.

“It’s increasingly hard to run an independent festival, and none of it would have been possible without the incredible support of our community. From the artists and crew to everyone who took a chance on something new, it was a huge effort. We’re creating something special, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

Festivals goers at the inaugural Found Festival

Found 2026 is set to take place from Friday 28th August to Monday 31st August, and to ensure accessibility for all, three ticket tiers have been introduced.

The Supporter tier allows those who can, to pay a little extra and subsidise lower-priced tickets.

The Standard tier covers the minimum cost required to produce the event.

The Supported tier offers a subsidised rate for those who need financial assistance and will only be released once enough Supporter tickets are sold.

The daily Silent Disco at Found

Just 300 tickets in this early bird category are available - with camping included - at the cost of the 2025 ticket, alongside reduced caravan-pitch rates and unchanged hook-up fees. Interest-free instalment plans will become available at the end of September.

At the debut Found Festival, the diverse programme championed “head-turners not headliners” across Americana, folk and world music, plus comedy, workshops, and a dedicated wellbeing programme.

Highlights included soaring performances by country music star Elles Bailey, Talisk’s jaw-dropping virtuosity, sea-shanty superstars The Longest Johns and the soulful ferocity of Honeyfeet. Comedy luminaries Robin Ince and Marcel Leconte kept laughter on tap, with Chelsea Birkby showcasing new UK talent. While Professor Elemental’s steampunk antics and Nutty Noah’s acrobatic storytelling enchanted families.

The site came alive with Ceilidhs, dance and craft workshops in the daytime, and once the live bands had finished, silent discos kept everyone entertained until the early hours. Guests recharged among yoga classes, breathwork sessions and a wood-fired sauna overlooking the lake and country house. Others simply sat under ancient trees and let the world go by.

The lantern parade, each handmade by festival goers was a weekend highlight

With stone-carving demos, circus artistry and nightly live fire shows, Found created an intimate, spacious environment where first-timers and seasoned festival goers alike could unwind and connect.

For those interested in being part of Found 2026 and supporting the vital work of the independent and grassroots music scene, more information about tickets can be found at Gigantic.