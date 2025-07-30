Found Festival announces enriching wellness programme

Set against the serene backdrop of Claydon Estate in Buckingham from August 22-24, this latest addition to an already packed programme takes the Found holistic ethos to the next level, designed to uplift, rejuvenate, and reconnect festival-goers with themselves and the world around them.

Making wellbeing a central part of the Found experience, guests can experience the signature feel-good vibes from wellness retreat specialists, Firelight. As well as morning vinyasa flow and evening yin yoga for a restorative, deeply relaxing experience, guests can take part in special events.

These include the transformational breathwork session Get High on Your Own Supply – Guided Breathwork Journey, which unlocks new realms of consciousness through deep breathing techniques. And Rogue Yoga & Live Beats, a high-energy vinyasa class fused with funk and soul grooves, proving that yoga can be just as exhilarating as dance.

Bringing heat and harmony to Found Festival is Zoky Saunascape with a luxury wood-fired sauna experience. After dancing your heart out or simply craving a moment to rest, the sauna offers the ideal sanctuary to breathe deeply and fully rejuvenate. From the sauna, guests can float into the calm under the stretch tent, complete with cosy rugs, bean bags and deck chairs for pure zen vibes.

Elsewhere, festival-goers can take part in transformative sessions with Co-Active Coaching. In Discover Your Values, expert coaches will guide guests on a personal journey to identify what truly drives them and learn how to realign life with those core values. In See Things Differently, experience embodied, playful techniques to shift perspectives, helping to tackle decisions and challenges with fresh eyes. Transformational and insightful, these are sessions worth making time for.

Guests should also look out for My Discombobulated Brain’s pop up for mental health wellness support. Suitable for all ages, this small but mighty charity - known for its #SickNotSad hashtag - sparks honest conversations, shares lived experiences and helps to end stigma, at the festival and beyond.

From the organisers of Towersey Festival, which celebrated 60 years as the UK’s longest-running independent festival, Found brings together music, comedy, literature, workshops, and hands-on entertainment on an intimate yet spacious site, where guests of all ages can truly slow down and immerse themselves in an unforgettable weekend.

With a programme that spans Americana, folk and blues, and unexpected "head-turners" not headliners, Found prides itself on discovery, whether through music, movement or personal wellbeing. Staging performances from Elles Bailey, Angela Barnes, The Longest Johns, London Afrobeat Collective, and tons of family-friendly activities, Found is for the open hearted, the wild spirited and those in search of discovery and adventure.

Both day tickets and three-day camping tickets are available, priced from £65 and £215 respectively for adults, and £45 and £115 for young ones.

For full details on the wellness programme and more, visit www.foundfestival.uk.

