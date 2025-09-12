Football charity to launch Adult Physical Activity sessions in Milton Keynes

A weekly physical activity session for adults living with dementia, neurological conditions and brain injuries is being launched by MK Dons Community Trust next week.

The football club’s official charity has partnered with Milton Keynes Council’s Admiral Nurses specialist nurse service to deliver fun and engaging activities every Wednesday from 1pm at its Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion facility from September 17.

Participants of all abilities are welcome with each multi-sport activity prioritising fun, skill development and creating new connections between visitors and the charity’s coaches.

Each session is priced £6.50 per adult, with funds reinvested back into MK Dons Community Trust’s work to improve lives in the city by harnessing the power of football and the club badge.

The sessions will begin on Wednesday.

Carers are also invited to attend free of charge and will have complete access to MK Admiral Nurses’ team who can offer guidance of dementia and explore practical solutions for caregiving.

The Admiral Nurses team will be in attendance at each session delivered on the second Wednesday of the month. An onsite café will be open for each session too.

Hannah Bladen, Head of Operations at MK Dons Community Trust, said: “We’re really pleased to launch our Adult Physical Activity sessions in partnership with MK Admiral Nurses.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to become the best version of themselves through positive social interaction and multi-sport activities.

“These weekly sessions will provide just that to the people of Milton Keynes, with the added bonus of regular support from a team of highly experienced and qualified nurses who can engage with local carers to help them with any challenges they might be experiencing.

“We hope to see plenty of new faces in the coming weeks and look forward to continuing our work to improving lives across the city.”

MK Admiral Nurses provides specialist dementia support and works to help families and carers of people living with dementia in Milton Keynes to improve quality of life, health, and wellbeing.

Jackie Young from MK Admiral Nurses said: “Taking care of your physical health has a significant impact on the quality of life for any person.

“But it’s especially important for those living with a condition like dementia as physical activity – especially in the company of others – is proven to boost your mood and confidence.

“MK Dons Community Trust’s Adult Physical Activity sessions are a great way for carers to join in and have fun with their loved ones, or simply sit and have a drink and a chat in the company of other likeminded people.”

To book onto any of MK Dons Community Trust’s Adult Physical Activity sessions, participants or their carers can email [email protected] or call 01908 622888.

Further information about MK Admiral Nurses is available online via www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/adult-social-care/our-adult-social-care-services/admiral-nurse-service-adult-social-care.