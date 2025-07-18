FoodFest 2025: The ultimate culinary celebration at CarFest

Food lovers, clear your calendars, FoodFest is back and serving up an unforgettable weekend of flavour, fire and family fun. Taking place from 22–24 August at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, FoodFest is one of the standout features of Chris Evans’ CarFest presented by bp pulse, the UK’s biggest family fundraising festival.

This year’s line-up reads like a who’s who of the food world, with culinary heavyweights including Atul Kochhar, Si King, Rosemary Shrager, Glynn Purnell, Michael Caines, and Lisa Goodwin-Allen taking to the Chef’s Stage, prepped and served by Cuisinart. Hosting the stage is fan favourite Briony May Williams, who’ll guide audiences through a packed programme of live demos, seasonal recipes and insider tips.

A host of exciting new names also join the bill in 2025: look out for appearances from Judy Joo, Kwoklyn Wan, Thuy Hoang and Cherish Finden, who’ll bring bold new flavours and fresh perspectives to this year’s line-up.

Elsewhere, The Kitchen Table with Cuisinart welcomes food podcast host Mark Wogan and Bake Off winner Candice Brown for lively chef interviews, joined by special guests including Glynn Purnell, Si King, and Molly Robbins. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, culinary wisdom and a good dose of laughter.

Si King returns to FoodFest at CarFest 2025

BBQ fans, take note: the Big BBQ Cookout with Napoleon Grills is firing up once again, hosted by flame-loving favourites Sam and Shauna. They’re joined this year by guest grillers including Nathan ‘Big Nath’ Ritchie, Francesco Mattana, Steve Guy, and brothers Brendon and Jaydon from Lumberjaxe BBQ Sauces.

Want to roll up your sleeves? Head to The Cook’s Companion, curated by food journalist Ellen Manning, where guests can join hands-on workshops led by food experts. Learn to master your air fryer with Clare Andrews, bake with Richard Bertinet, get creative with kids’ meals with Emily Leary, or explore food trends with Kate Quilton of Food Unwrapped.

On the shopping front, Britain’s Best Farmers’ Market and The Great Taste Market return with a stellar line-up of artisan producers offering everything from handmade cheeses to small-batch sauces.

When you’re ready to sip and savour, The Tipple Tents offer guided tastings and food pairings for wine and gin lovers alike. Don’t miss the Domaine des Jeanne wine session with expert Denise Douet, showcasing wines from the South of France.

The festival vibe continues at The BarFest Arms, hosted by Timothy Taylor’s, where guests can enjoy award-winning drinks alongside live music from the Wigwam Stage. As evening falls, The Chef’s Stage transforms into a Silent Cinema, offering a relaxing wind-down with family-friendly films.

For the ultimate treat, The CarFest Supper Club returns — an intimate open-air dining experience curated by some of the UK’s top chefs, under the stars.

Of course, CarFest is much more than just food. Across the weekend, expect show-stopping performances from Rita Ora, Busted, Madness, Tom Walker, Travis, The Lightning Seeds, Sam Ryder, Squeeze, Seasick Steve, Rick Parfitt Jnr, The Boomtown Rats, Kim Wilde, Reef, and Kimberly Wyatt’s Don’t Cha Disco.

Now in its 13th year, CarFest continues to deliver something for everyone from six vibrant festival zones (FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest and CarFest itself) to fast cars, family fun, and unforgettable live entertainment all in one beautiful Hampshire setting.

Tickets available now at www.carfest.org