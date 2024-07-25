Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Best-selling Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is very excited for the upcoming community production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday 3rd August at 2.00pm and 7.30pm. This production is set to be the Charity’s best-selling show ever with a cast of talented adults and children raising funds for hospice care.

Charlie Bucket dreams of acquiring a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and can’t believe it when it comes true. Fellow contest winners: the gluttonous Augustus Gloop; Daddy's spoiled rotten princess, Veruca Salt; chewing gum celebrity, Violet Beauregarde; and over-amped computer hacker, Mike Teavee, have no idea what they're getting themselves into, as they each learn lessons about selfishness and greed from Wonka, who is not only out of his mind but potentially dangerous.

Rehearsals with the 150 talented children and adult theatre professionals (who are giving up their time for free), are underway at Aylesbury Grammar School with the whole cast working hard to put on an incredible show. All funds raised will go to the Hospice to help provide the best possible care for patients and their loved ones across Buckinghamshire and its borders.

Lee Lloyd, Head of Fundraising at the Charity says “This is just amazing! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory looks set to be our most watched show so far with record-breaking ticket sales. Tickets are selling fast, and we’d love this to be a sell so that our children have a full auditorium to perform to as well as raising much needed funds for the Hospice.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory lead child cast

On arrival at the theatre, ticket holders will be welcomed by Charity staff and volunteers, who will be selling Charlie and the Chocolate Factory inspired treats including themed balloons, keyrings and wristbands. Specially made Rumsey’s Chocolate Wonka bars will be available for purchase, will there be a golden ticket inside? There will also be an opportunity to take part in a raffle and the chance to meet and have photos taken with Florrie Bear.