Floral displays bloom across Buckingham

Founded in 1957, the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition encourages community spirit, inclusivity, and environmental pride, inspiring towns and villages to work together to create attractive and welcoming environments for both residents and visitors. Buckingham is proudly embracing that spirit once again this year in the category for small towns.

The Town Council has carefully curated a wide variety of floral arrangements throughout the town to enhance its natural beauty and foster a warm, inviting atmosphere. From the iconic 3-tier flower towers at the Bull Ring and bus station, to the Manchester Planters outside The White Hart, and Pathway Planters at Shopmobility and Lace Hill Community Centre, each display has been thoughtfully designed and positioned to create maximum impact.

The floral planters, delivered this week, feature a colourful mix of summer bedding plants including petunias, begonias, geraniums, and fuchsias. In total, 55 hanging baskets now line the High Street and Well Street, enriching the townscape with bursts of colour and seasonal charm.

“This is more than just decorating the town,” said a spokesperson from Buckingham Town Council. “It’s about building pride in our community and showcasing the town’s vibrancy and cohesion to both judges and visitors alike.”

Community involvement plays a central role in Buckingham’s floral success. The Post Office Planters are lovingly maintained by dedicated local volunteers, and the small flower bed in Bourton Park continues to flourish under the care of a single passionate resident—proof that grassroots efforts can leave a lasting impact.

In response to changing climate conditions, the Town Council has also implemented drought-resilient planting in the town’s historic cattle troughs, demonstrating a proactive, sustainable approach to urban landscaping. Used flowers are composted at the end of the season, reinforcing Buckingham’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The initiative has also seen widespread support from the local business community. Many shops and pubs have enhanced their storefronts with floral displays, colourful window decals, and garden improvements. Their contributions not only enhance their own premises but enrich the overall aesthetic of the town centre.

Visitors can explore participating businesses and view their contributions on the attached map, which includes clickable pins with images and more details:

With the town now in full bloom, Buckingham is ready to welcome Best Kept Village judges and visitors alike to enjoy the colour, care, and community spirit on display this summer.

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said “On behalf of the Town Centre Events Committee, who collectively take great pride in the appearance and vibrancy of our town, I’m pleased that all hanging baskets and planters have now been installed and are looking fantastic.

The committee views this as a meaningful investment in the well-being and character of our community. By enhancing the town’s visual appeal, we hope to create a more welcoming environment that supports our local independent traders and offers a more enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Green Spaces Team for their hard work in putting up the baskets and ensuring they are beautifully positioned throughout the town centre for everyone to enjoy.”